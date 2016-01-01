See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Pediatrics
Dr. Khyati Pandya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Pandya works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Khyati Pandya, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1982803524
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSIDAD HEBREA ARGENTINA BAR ILAN / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLOGICAS
  • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Khyati Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pandya works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pandya’s profile.

Dr. Pandya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

