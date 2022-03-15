Dr. Khyati Gupta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khyati Gupta, DO
Overview
Dr. Khyati Gupta, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Caremore Health Plan3041 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 436-0835
- 2 3150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 869-9200
Ajudantes Inc196 E MAIN ST, Fall River, MA 02724 Directions (601) 291-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Visits are always professional and patient focused. Dr. Gupta works with you, answers questions, explains options and is quick to submit meds and refills. Very much patient friendly...
About Dr. Khyati Gupta, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1639495526
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.