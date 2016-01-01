Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khyati Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khyati Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Desai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
My Childrens8330 Abrams Rd Ste 112, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 342-4400
-
2
Pediatric Center of Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
About Dr. Khyati Desai, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043471634
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.