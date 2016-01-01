See All Pediatricians in Dallas, TX
Dr. Khyati Desai, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khyati Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Desai works at MD Kids Pediatrics in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Childrens
    8330 Abrams Rd Ste 112, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 342-4400
  2. 2
    Pediatric Center of Las Colinas
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 401-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Khyati Desai, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043471634
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

