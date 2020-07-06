Dr. Khuyen Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuyen Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khuyen Do, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
Cardiac Arrhythmia Care Pllc9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 212, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 930-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
very nice and clean office. Dr. Do is down to earth and care about his patients. Staffs are polite. Plus, there is no wait time. Happy patient!
About Dr. Khuyen Do, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of California Irvine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
