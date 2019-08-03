Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Uddin works at
Locations
Star Psychiatric Services PC239 N Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637 Directions (574) 243-0112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Staff and Doctor I feel like I am family instead of just a patient
About Dr. Khutb Uddin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1336234756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uddin speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.