Dr. Khurshid Yousuf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khurshid Yousuf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Decatur Gastroenterology1103 15th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 350-0153
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Recently was referred to Dr Yousuf for gallstone removal. Dr. Yousuf and his nurse practitioner, Amy , took excellent care of me during and after my procedure and hospital stay. I followed up with Ms. Amy in the office. She was very knowledgeable and kind. I was impressed with how quickly I got in and out for my follow up appointment. I was equally impressed with all of Dr Yousuf's office staff.
About Dr. Khurshid Yousuf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University
- Wood Hull Med & Mental Ctr
- Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi
Dr. Yousuf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yousuf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yousuf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yousuf has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yousuf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yousuf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yousuf.
