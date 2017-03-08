Overview

Dr. Khurshid Yousuf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Karachi Medical and Dental College, University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Yousuf works at Decatur Gastroenterology in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.