Overview

Dr. Khurshid Guru, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Guru works at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Prostate Removal and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.