Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Siddique works at
Locations
Khurrum Siddique MD2001 S Cynthia St Ste B, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 664-8381
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Siddique has been taking care of my daughter Alyssa since 2015, he is an amazing doctor. He is friendly, addressees all your concerns, he is the best nephrologist to have for your child. His staff is amazing and we are so blessed that we have them watching over our child.
About Dr. Khurrum Siddique, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154640324
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York Medical College
- King Edward Medical University
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddique speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
