Dr. Khurrum Pirzada, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khurrum Pirzada, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Pirzada works at
1
Khurrum T Pirzada DO PC2708 S Rochester Rd Ste A, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 844-1500
Khurrum T. Pirzada, DO, PC75 Barclay Cir Ste 230, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 856-6656
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Pirzada for several years. We love him. He is easy to talk to and takes his time with his patients. We never feel rushed. He is very thorough in his examinations and answers all questions in a caring and kind manner. Kathy, the nurse who works in Dr. Pirzada's office, is also terrific. She returns calls promptly and is very knowledgeable.
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- St John Oakland Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Pirzada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pirzada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirzada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirzada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirzada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirzada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.