Overview

Dr. Khurram Shahzad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Shahzad works at ORLANDO HEALTH HEART INSTITUTE in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.