Dr. Khurram Nazir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khurram Nazir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.
Dr. Nazir works at
Locations
Brain & Spine Specialists2202 State Ave Ste 201, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 208-0992
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On initial visit I felt he was rather stern and cold. On second visit I asked him about his family visit to Pakistan and he warmed up. Being from another country, perhaps he needs more time to adjust to American culture. I like him, and feel if you give him a chance, you can accommodate his style and professionalism. Overall a good doctor. Excellent staff.
About Dr. Khurram Nazir, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1619261252
Education & Certifications
- North Shore U Hosp|North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Medical Center
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazir has seen patients for Chronic Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazir.
