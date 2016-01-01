Overview

Dr. Khurram Nasir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nasir works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.