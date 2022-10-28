Dr. Khurram Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khurram Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Khurram Malik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Malik works at
Locations
Virginia Retina Specialists6400 Arlington Blvd Ste 600, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 470-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!
About Dr. Khurram Malik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute|Bert M. Glaser National Retina Institute|The National Retina Institute|The National Retina Institute
- Hennepin County Medical Center|Hennepin County Medical Center Program|Hennepin County Medical Center|Hennepin County Medical Center Program
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Minnesota Medical School|University of Minnesota Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Malik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Progressive High Myopia, and more.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.