Dr. Khurram Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Khurram Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Memorial Hospital Phys Group1400 E Boulder St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 364-6487Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care1633 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 475-9800Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kahn is one of the kindest and most caring Dr.'s that I have met in a very long time. He is an amazing Surgeon.. talented, skilled and humble. He did surgery on my 83 year old father and was patient with him and went above and beyond to take care of him. He did all he could to get his surgery done for him under difficult circumstances. He treated my father with respect and empathy. He put up with me as an over protective outspoken daughter and was NEVER anything but understanding and good to me . I cannot express how much I appreciate him and all he did for my dad and I.... He was and is our blessing. I would highly recommend Dr Kahn to anyone with high regard, complete faith and confidence. I have no doubt in my mind and heart he will always give his all to do all he can as a Doctor, a surgeon and an amazing person... Thank you for everything Dr Kahn... Truly amazing experience ...
About Dr. Khurram Khan, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of Tennessee, Memphis.
- Univ Of Illinois-Metro Group Hospitals
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- General Surgery
