Overview

Dr. Khurram Awan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Awan works at Family Medicine in Long Island City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.