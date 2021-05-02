Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Abbass works at
Locations
Khurram Abbass, MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 480, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 459-7719Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
hes very nice and helps with the med
About Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1154455178
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners|Michigan State University
- Punjab Medical College|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College
- Rheumatology
