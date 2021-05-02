See All Rheumatologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Punjab Medical College|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Abbass works at Khurram Abbass, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Khurram Abbass, MD
    200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 480, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 459-7719
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Bacterial Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Joint Aspiration and Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 02, 2021
    hes very nice and helps with the med
    jocelyn pinales reyes — May 02, 2021
    About Dr. Khurram Abbass, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154455178
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners|Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • Punjab Medical College|University of The Punjab / Punjab Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
