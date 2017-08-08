See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Khuram Sial, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (93)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khuram Sial, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sial works at American Spine & PainMedGroup in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA, Signal Hill, CA, Huntington Beach, CA, Fallbrook, CA, Corona, CA, Laguna Hills, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Temecula, CA and Lake Elsinore, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    American Spine Clinic
    10601 Church St Ste 105, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 (951) 734-7246
    Murrieta Specialty Care Surgery Center
    39765 Date St Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92563 (951) 734-7246
    Long Beach
    3221 INDUSTRY DR, Signal Hill, CA 90755 (951) 734-7246
    Huntington Beach
    15132 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 (951) 734-7246
    Fallbrook Office
    577 E Elder St Ste K, Fallbrook, CA 92028 (951) 734-7246
    Corona Specialty Care Surgery Center
    1810 Fullerton Ave # 103, Corona, CA 92881 (951) 734-7246
    Laguna Hills Location
    23412 Moulton Pkwy Ste 120, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 (951) 734-7246
    Century City Location
    2080 Century Park E Ste 710, Los Angeles, CA 90067 (951) 734-7246
    Temecula Location
    31565 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92592 (951) 734-7246
    Lake Elsinore Office
    31569 Canyon Estates Dr Ste 135, Lake Elsinore, CA 92532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Inland Valley Medical Center
  • Rancho Springs Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 08, 2017
    My husband Oscar went to Dr. Sial for lower back pain , Because he was in a accident Oscar had 3 disc that were out place Oscar was very scared and nevus to have anything done to his back, because he thought he would not be able to walk. But Dr. Sial assured my husband Oscar that everything would be fine Dr. Sial sat down with Oscar and took his time with Oscar Dr. Sial answered all of Oscar questions . The treatment was done 2 1/2 weeks ago and Oscar feels great NO MORE PAIN 110 thumbs up
    Oscar in Pasadena, CA — Aug 08, 2017
    About Dr. Khuram Sial, MD

    Interventional Pain Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Urdu
    1508825381
    Education & Certifications

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Harvard Medical School
    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Riverside Regional Medical Center
    Ross University School of Medicine
    University of California, Riverside
    Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
