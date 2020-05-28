Dr. Khuram Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khuram Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khuram Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Germantown Retina20680 Seneca Meadows Pkwy Ste 211, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 366-0748
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don't do a lot of reviews unless I get great care. And Dr. Khan might just be the BEST in MD!! My father has so many issues with his sight and I had seen 2 other drs before finding Dr. Khan and truthfully I'm mad I didn't find him first. He is the most warm and gracious eye Dr I have ever met. You can tell he cares about the patient as a person and not a number. I appreciate that he talks with you and to you and not at you. He just simply the best. And his staff, OMG!! Sydnee has the patience of Job in the Bible and is so sweet and caring. And Christina is just so nice and knows what she doing. There's another staff who is also amazing (just didn't get her name). If you need quality care from qualified and quality people, Dr. Khans office is where you need to go!! PERIOD!!!
About Dr. Khuram Khan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Med Ctr-Henry Ford Hosp
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- Lankenau Hospital
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
