Overview

Dr. Khuram Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Germantown Retina in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.