Dr. Khuong Phan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Phan works at Mansfield Medical Associates in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.