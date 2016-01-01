Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khue Vu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khue Vu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA.
Vu Q Ban MD Inc14571 Magnolia St Ste 106, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 894-6233
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1104067925
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.