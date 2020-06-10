Overview

Dr. Khuda Khan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.



Dr. Khan works at Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.