Overview

Dr. Khosrow Alyeshmerni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Alyeshmerni works at ALAN J KLUGER MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.