Dr. Khosrow Alyeshmerni, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khosrow Alyeshmerni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Alyeshmerni works at ALAN J KLUGER MD in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alan J Kluger MD
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-2212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2021
    I suffered for almost 3 months with thyroid issues, I saw 5 other Endocrinologist and had no relief of my symptoms, did countless blood work, thought I was going to loose my mind. I finally went to see Dr Alyeshmerni and from the first visit I had some hope things would get better. He put me on medications and by 2 weeks time I saw a light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you Dr Alyeshmerni I owe you my sanity. You did what the other doctors failed to even recognize was wrong with me. You went outside the box and I will forever be grateful to you.
    Michelle T — May 04, 2021
    About Dr. Khosrow Alyeshmerni, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1073534434
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny Hospital Cornell University
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khosrow Alyeshmerni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alyeshmerni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alyeshmerni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alyeshmerni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alyeshmerni works at ALAN J KLUGER MD in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alyeshmerni’s profile.

    Dr. Alyeshmerni has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alyeshmerni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alyeshmerni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alyeshmerni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alyeshmerni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alyeshmerni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

