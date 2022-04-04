Overview

Dr. Khosro Shareghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Bonn Univ and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Shareghi works at Cardiac Care Center in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Aortic Ectasia and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.