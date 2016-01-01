Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wongkittiroch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dr. Wongkittiroch completed a residency at Largo Medical Center. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic201 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (800) 555-1212
-
2
Z-roc Dermatology LLC2838 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Italian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai
- Female
- 1205003068
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center
- Jefferson Health System: Frankford Hospital
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wongkittiroch?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wongkittiroch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wongkittiroch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wongkittiroch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wongkittiroch has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wongkittiroch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wongkittiroch speaks Italian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wongkittiroch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wongkittiroch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wongkittiroch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wongkittiroch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.