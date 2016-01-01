See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO is a dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dr. Wongkittiroch completed a residency at Largo Medical Center. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    201 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 555-1212
  2. 2
    Z-roc Dermatology LLC
    2838 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Khongruk Wongkittiroch, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian, Persian, Spanish, Tagalog and Thai
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205003068
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Largo Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Jefferson Health System: Frankford Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Florida
Undergraduate School

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
