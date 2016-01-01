Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khondoker Alam, MD
Overview
Dr. Khondoker Alam, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Alam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lubbock Diagnostic Clinic - Neurology3506 21st St Ste 400, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4115
-
2
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
About Dr. Khondoker Alam, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1992185201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.