Overview

Dr. Khondker Islam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They completed their residency with Catholic Medical Center Brooklyn Queens|Dc General Hospital|The Catheterization Med Center



Dr. Islam works at HSHS Medical Group - Decatur in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.