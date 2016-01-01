Overview

Dr. Khoi Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Gainesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.