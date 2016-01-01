Overview

Dr. Khoi Tang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Tang works at TANG KHOI MD OFFICE in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.