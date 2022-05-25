Dr. Khoi Le, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Le, MD
Overview
Dr. Khoi Le, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Advanced Specialty Care6323 N Fresno St Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 785-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Le us a smart and friendly doctor. No long waiting. You come in and will be done under 30minutes. I can't thank him enough for restoring my health.
About Dr. Khoi Le, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Adocate Illinois Masonic Med Center
- UC Irvine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
