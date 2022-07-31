Overview

Dr. Khoi Hoang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Hoang works at South Bay Renal in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertension and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.