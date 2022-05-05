Dr. Khoi Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Du, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khoi Du, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Science Center|Texas A&amp;M Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Dr. Du works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Clear Lake450 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 600, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 317-4454Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great, He has surgically repaired several different issue for me, and I healed quickly. I have recommended him to several of my friends. He is very knowledgeable, a good guy, and has a good sense of humor too.
About Dr. Khoi Du, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1013107887
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Northwest Houston|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Ochsner Clinic|Ochsner Clinic Foundation New Orleans
- Texas A &amp;amp;amp; M University / Main Campus|Texas A&amp;amp;M University
- Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M Health Science Center|Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Science Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Du has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Du using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Du on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Du speaks Vietnamese.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
