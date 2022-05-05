Overview

Dr. Khoi Du, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;M Health Science Center|Texas A&amp;M Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.



Dr. Du works at Surgical Specialists of Clear Lake - Webster in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.