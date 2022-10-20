Dr. Khoi Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoi Dao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khoi Dao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Boulder City Hospital and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Dao works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 108, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 848-4679Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Boulder City Hospital
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dao?
Come in once month for a blood reading. Doctor Dao, nurses and staff are exceptional. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Khoi Dao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1518071208
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine Med Center|University of California Medical Center
- University of California Medical Center
- Creighton University|Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.