Overview

Dr. Khoa Vo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.



Dr. Vo works at Sunrise Psychiatry, LLC in Mt Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.