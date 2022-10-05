Dr. Khoa Pham, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khoa Pham, DPM
Dr. Khoa Pham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
LA Podiatry Group2326 S Congress Ave Ste 1A, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Directions (561) 794-4164Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- WellCare
This last office visit was the third one for my elderly mother. Dr. Pham is an amazing doctor, inspiring confidence with his skill and wonderful bedside manner. He demonstrates kindness and compassion consistently. I would highly recommend him for your healthcare needs.
- Podiatry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1215313408
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
