Overview

Dr. Khoa Pham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at LA Podiatry Group in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LA Podiatry Group
    2326 S Congress Ave Ste 1A, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 794-4164
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Ankle Fracture

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Care District of Palm Beach County
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sunshine Health
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Khoa Pham, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215313408
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Larkin Community Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

