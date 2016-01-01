Overview

Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Summit Eye Surgeons in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Trichiasis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.