Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon.
Locations
Khoa Quoc Nguyen MD821 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 237-1114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As of December 2021, Dr. Nguyen is retired and his office answering machine says the office is permanently closed. I'm sorry to hear this; I had an excellent experience with him.
About Dr. Khoa Nguyen, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487675252
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Morristown Meml Hosp
- Faculty of Medicine University of Saigon
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.