Dr. Khoa Lai, MD
Overview
Dr. Khoa Lai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Locations
Khoa D Lai MD1345 Unity Pl Ste 210, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lai?
He's not only an amazing doctor but he's personable, understanding, easy to communicate with and very patient. I would recommend him to anyone in a heartbeat. I think he is compassionate with his patients but yet blunt with what needs to be done and doesn't mess around. After multiple surgeries we finally accomplished our goal to heal my pilonidal cyst for the time being. It can always come back but we hope for the best each and everyday. Thank you for being such a great doctor!
About Dr. Khoa Lai, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- New Rochelle Hosp
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.