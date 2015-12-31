Overview

Dr. Khoa Lai, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Lai works at Lai Plastic Surgery in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.