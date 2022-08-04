See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (6)
Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.

Dr. Win works at Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices
    3280 E Foothill Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2022
    I switched to Kaiser from United Healthcare in 2022 (I was dissatisfied with my former doctor). I have had two positive experiences with Kaiser so far this year. First, before I could get in to see the doctor, I had to go to urgent care on Foothill Blvd in Pasadena (which is at the same building complex as the doctor's office). Urgent care took a couple of hours but I was eventually seen, and I was satisfied with treatment. When I finally saw Dr. Win a few weeks later, she was very responsive to my questions and concerns and requested all the labs I wanted (blood and urine tests). Additionally, I like the Pasadena medical building; it has a nice open-air atrium and many services in-house. Only complaint would be time the time it took to schedule an appointment with the doctor (I think 4-5 weeks). On appointment day though, I saw the doctor within 5 minutes.
    — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Khine Khine Win, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124199104
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education

