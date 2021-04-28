Dr. Khin Naing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khin Naing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khin Naing, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hesperia, CA. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
Dr. Naing works at
Family practice associates11919 Hesperia Rd, Hesperia, CA 92345 Directions (760) 948-1454Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She gets a five because SHE WORKS WITH ME ! If I have an idea for my treatment then we discuss it and many times she's on board if it sounds reasonable.
About Dr. Khin Naing, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Burmese
- 1043641798
- Brooklyn Hospital Center - Downtown Campus
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Naing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naing accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naing works at
Dr. Naing speaks Burmese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Naing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.