Overview

Dr. Khiet Hoang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Hoang works at Irvine Barranca in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.