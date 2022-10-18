Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
St Lucie Gastrointestinal Diseases, PL1822 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-2001
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
His bedside manner is not like some others but I was not there for a pat on the hand. I have had Barretts Esophagus for years and been treated by different doctors. He prescribed me a new medicine....got me financial help to pay for it and now I am healed. As long as I take the medicine it is gone!
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1316922511
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- University of Virginia
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nguyen speaks French and Vietnamese.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.