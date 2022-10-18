Overview

Dr. Khiem Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at St Lucie Gastrointestinal Diseases in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.