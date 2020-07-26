Overview

Dr. Khema Sharma, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Sharma works at UNIV OF MIAMI-JACKSON MEMORIAL in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.