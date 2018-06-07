Overview

Dr. Khelda Jabbar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwell, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALABAMA A&M UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Jabbar works at Southshore Medical Center in Norwell, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.