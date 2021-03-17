Overview

Dr. Kheder Kutmah, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Kutmah works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in New Albany, IN with other offices in Florence, KY, Louisville, KY and Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.