Dr. Bakhsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khazenay Bakhsh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Khazenay Bakhsh, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Bakhsh works at
Locations
Jefferson Health Cherry Hill Primary & Specialty Care457 Haddonfield Rd Ste 110, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Regulus Specialty Care1A Regulus Dr, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Voorhees Specialty Care - Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough. She answered all my questions and explained in detail. She’s very nice and made me feel at ease. I’m really happy to have her as a doctor. You can tell she really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Khazenay Bakhsh, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1184940033
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Western University Of Health Sciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bakhsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bakhsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakhsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakhsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakhsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakhsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.