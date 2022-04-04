Dr. Khawar Malik, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khawar Malik, DPM
Overview
Dr. Khawar Malik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.
Locations
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute475 Sheridan Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 776-0077Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday10:30am - 5:15pmThursday10:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute12425 Old Meridian St Ste A2, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-0958
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
dr malik was easy to talk to. very informative. explained the procedure in detail. polite,respectful, and kind. he preformed two surgeries, one left foot, one right foot and they both came out excellent. would highly recommend .
About Dr. Khawar Malik, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
