Dr. Khawar Malik, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Malik works at Podiatry Associates of Indiana Foot & Ankle Institute in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.