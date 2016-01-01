Overview

Dr. Khawaja Muddassir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Muddassir works at Urology Center of the South PC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.