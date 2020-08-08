See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Medical Oncology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Khawaja Jahangir, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Jahangir works at OptumCare Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening and HIV Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Optumcare Cancer Care-w Charleston
    2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787
  2. 2
    Cancer Blood Specialists of Nevada
    6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
HIV Screening
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
HIV Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Khawaja Jahangir, MD

    Medical Oncology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1184806663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khawaja Jahangir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahangir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jahangir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jahangir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jahangir works at OptumCare Cancer Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jahangir’s profile.

    Dr. Jahangir has seen patients for Anemia, Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening and HIV Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahangir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahangir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahangir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahangir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahangir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

