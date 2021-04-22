Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO
Overview
Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Locations
Jackson Orthopaedic Care & Surgery P.c.200 Summit Ave Ste A, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 784-1495
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with the knowledge and level of care provided by Dr Ikram and his staff. The treatment I received has corrected the problem that I had been suffering from for some time. I would highly recommend him to any one facing orthopedic issues.
About Dr. Khawaja Ikram, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881775708
Education & Certifications
- Lansing Gen Hosp/Osteo
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
