Overview

Dr. Khawaja Hassan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.