Dr. Khawaja Hassan, MD
Overview
Dr. Khawaja Hassan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Plainview Hospital.
Locations
South Shore Cosmetic Surgeons LLC36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassan?
Great experience with my neck surgery. He is one of the best doctors I’ve ever dealt with. His staff is incredible. Very friendly. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Khawaja Hassan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|Nassau Cty Med Ctr
- Dow Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
